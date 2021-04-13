Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin Assembly to OK genocide education bill

By AP author
Published 
Madison
Associated Press
article

Wisconsin State Capitol, Madison

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Assembly was poised Tuesday, April 13 to approve a bipartisan bill that would require schools to include instruction on the Holocaust and other genocides.

Under the proposal, public schools, charter schools and private voucher schools would have to include such instruction on the Holocaust and other genocides at least once in grades 5-8 and once in grades 9-12.

The bill would require the state superintendent to develop model curricula in consultation with an organization in Wisconsin and state agency in another state that has developed such curricula. The bill does not name an organization or state agency.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Senate approved the bill in March. Assembly approval would send the measure to Gov. Tony Evers.

WI Assembly set to vote on Republicans&#8217; COVID spending bills
slideshow

WI Assembly set to vote on Republicans&#8217; COVID spending bills

Republican legislators were poised Tuesday to take another step toward ripping control of billions of dollars in federal pandemic aid from Gov. Tony Evers.

Lake Geneva PD seeks to ID bicyclist who struck SUV, walked away
slideshow

Lake Geneva PD seeks to ID bicyclist who struck SUV, walked away

Lake Geneva police need your help to identify a bicyclist involved in a hit-and-run crash.

2021 Milwaukee auto show to take place at Wisconsin State Fair Park
slideshow

2021 Milwaukee auto show to take place at Wisconsin State Fair Park

Officials with the Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show confirmed the show will take place at a new location, Wisconsin State Fair Park in May.

Superintendent: MPS 100% ready for in-person learning

For the first time since March 2020, Milwaukee Public Schools teachers are dusting off their desks, preparing for some students to return.