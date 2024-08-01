WI man punched over tattoos; Kevin Sehmer trial, jury deliberates

A Waukesha County is now deliberating the fate of Kevin Sehmer, the Brookfield man accused of punching a Delafield man in the head over tattoos. That Delafield man was Josh Davies, who died weeks later from his injuries.

Sehmer, 65, is charged with felony murder (battery). He was previously charged with second-degree reckless homicide.

Kevin Sehmer

The defense rested its case early Thursday – and both sides then presented closing arguments to the jury – taking roughly 45 minutes each.

The Sehmer trial began Tuesday morning with the selection of a jury and two alternates – nine women and five men. Prosecutors said Sehmer got into a fight with Josh Davies outside Tabi's Wine Bar in Hartland last summer. Investigators said Sehmer made comments about Davies' tattoos – saying they were a sin – before punching Davies.

Davies fell backwards, hit his head on the concrete and died at a hospital nearly a month later. Schiro argued Davies was "grossly intoxicated" and said Sehmer was trying to protect himself as Davies lunged at him with a metal stool.

Investigators said Davies suffered two skull fractures and bleeding on his brain.

Sehmer denied punching Davies but told police he did "violently push" him. Police said both men were strangers to each other before the altercation.

Davies' widow testifies

Tears and some conflicting testimony were part of day two. Prosecutors say Sehmer killed a man because of his tattoos.

"It’s the last picture we took together," said Jennifer Davies, widow of Josh Davies.

On the witness stand, Davies remembered the night her husband died. The couple was out with two other friends at Tabi's Wine Bar in Hartland.

"I just remember immediately when the boys walked in him talking very loudly about their tattoos," Davies testified.

Surveillance shows Josh Davies, Kevin Sehmer inside bar on June 17, 2023

When Laura Burke introduced the group to Kevin Sehmer, a night out took a violent turn.

"He lunged to the door," Burke said.

"Did you do anything to try and stop him?" asked prosecutor Melissa Zilavy.

"I grabbed his shirt tail," Burke answered.

Prosecutors said Sehmer lashed out at Davis, a stranger, because of Davies' tattoos.

What happened outside?

There is conflicting testimony about what happened outside of the bar. Sehmer's attorney said his client was trying to protect himself from Davies, who raised a metal stool over his head.

Caught on camera

Surveillance video from nearby businesses is grainy. But musician Jon LaPorte said he was packing up outside – and saw what happened next.

"And I saw Kevin hit him. It looked like either with his fists or forearm smash kind of and I saw Josh fall flat back on his head," LaPorte said.

Investigators said Sehmer left the scene.

Closing arguments