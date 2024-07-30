Delafield man punched over tattoos dies, Kevin Sehmer trial begins

article

The trial of Kevin Sehmer, the Brookfield man accused of punching a Delafield man in the head over tattoos, began on Tuesday, July 30.

Court records show 64-year-old Kevin Sehmer is now charged with felony murder (battery). He was previously charged with second-degree reckless homicide.

WARNING: Some of the language in the stream of this trial may not be suitable for all viewers.

Hartland police were flagged down by a group outside a bar on June 17. Officers found the victim, Josh Davies, laying on the concrete.

The group told police a stranger punched Davies, causing him to fall backward and hit his head on the cement. He suffered skull fractures and brain bleeds and died on July 12.

Prosecutors said witnesses heard Sehmer instantly make comments about the victim’s tattoos inside the bar, saying Davies was "going to hell, and God would not save him."

Outside the bar, the complaint states witnesses saw Sehmer throw a stool at Davies before throwing a punch.

Sehmer denied the punch, according to the complaint, instead saying he "violently pushed" the victim because he was angry and upset.