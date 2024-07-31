Wisconsin man punched over tattoos dies, Kevin Sehmer trial, day 2

article

The trial of Kevin Sehmer, the Brookfield man accused of punching a Delafield man in the head over tattoos, continues on Wednesday, July 31.

Kevin Sehmer, 65, is charged with felony murder (battery). He was previously charged with second-degree reckless homicide.

WARNING: Some language in this trial may not be suitable for all viewers.

The trial began Tuesday morning with the selection of a jury and two alternates – nine women, five men. The prosecution and defense presented their opening statements.

Bar fight

Was it an act of rage or self-defense? The events of June 17, 2023, are now playing out in front of a jury with video surveillance and witness testimony.

"My client may have been acting like a jerk, but you can't attack someone with a stool," Defense Attorney Scott Schiro said.

Prosecutors said Sehmer got into a fight with Josh Davies outside Tabi's Wine Bar in Hartland last summer. Investigators said Sehmer made comments about Davies' tattoos – saying they were a sin – before punching Davies.

"My client was weirdly upset about a tattoo – I don't know why. At some point, my client pokes a finger at him," said Schiro.

Davies' injuries

Davies fell backwards, hit his head on the concrete and died at a hospital nearly a month later. Schiro argued Davies was "grossly intoxicated" and said Sehmer was trying to protect himself as Davies lunged at him with a metal stool.

"Josh Davies fell as he was trying to attack my client," said Schiro.

"The state doesn’t have to prove why or what his motive was – we just have to prove he committed battery, and it led to him dying," said Prosecutor Melissa Zilavy.

Investigators said Davies suffered two skull fractures and bleeding on his brain.

Sehmer denied punching Davies but told police he did "violently push" him. Police said both men were strangers to each other before the altercation.

