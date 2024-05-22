WI construction zone safety; workers issue plea ahead of holiday weekend

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is doing what it can to raise awareness about safe driving in work zones ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

"Last year, there were more than 2,100 work zone crashes in Wisconsin that resulted in 712 injuries and nine fatalities," said Erin Schwark, WisDOT Statewide Work Zone Operations Engineer. "Nine people who never returned home from work, whose families have been altered forever. Work zones are temporary, but actions behind the wheel can last forever."

Officials stressed that motorists need to remember to keep construction workers in mind when they are driving down the freeway.

"These construction workers aren't just anonymous laborers. They are our neighbors, our friends and family members. To me, they are fathers, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters," said Katie Schroeder, Waukesha County Department of Public Works. "The sad reality is that too often these work zones become danger zones."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Katie Schroeder

Andy Bakker works for Century Traffic and described one instance in which a driver was watching Netflix from his phone.

"He had his phone on his dash where the speedometer is, watching Netflix. He missed every sign we had, every message board, every arrow board, even all our strobe lights as he approached employees," Bakker said.

Andy Bakker

In this instance, the driver crashed his vehicle into a truck which had a crash attenuator – or as Bakker described it, like a big cushion or pillow.

WisDOT crash attenuator

"It did its job," Bakker said. "Both that man and our driver and the crews that this truck was protecting directly ahead of it all, were able to walk away in that night."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

This is a developing story.