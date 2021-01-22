WI GOP Congressmen rebuke President Biden's halt of Keystone pipeline

Wisconsin Congressmen Bryan Steil, Glenn Grothman and Scott Fitzgerald met with workers in Racine County Friday to highlight the impacts of President Biden’s decision to revoke the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Wisconsin-based companies Michels Corporation and Precision Pipeline had been awarded contracts to build the pipeline, according to a release.

On Wednesday, President Biden issued an executive order which cited U.S. "national interest" to end the pipeline so that other countries can see America moving away from fossil fuels.

"I urge President Biden to put American jobs and American energy independence first and reinstate the Keystone XL pipeline permit. Thousands of Wisconsin workers are impacted by this action and all Wisconsinites will be affected at the gas pump," said Tim Michels, Owner and Vice President of Michels Corporation.

Congressman Bryan Steil

"With the stroke of a pen, President Biden killed good-paying jobs. In the early days of this new administration, East Coast and California liberals are enacting policies that are bad for Wisconsinites. Maybe to Joe Biden, Wisconsin construction jobs are easy to brush aside, but to the workers I spoke to today, these jobs are their livelihoods. Wisconsin workers are bearing the brunt of this disastrous decision. I will continue fighting for our workers and their families, and oppose Biden’s job-killing policy," said Steil.

Biden's campaign promises green energy projects would create jobs of their own.

