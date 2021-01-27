'Why?' 17-year-old Pick 'n Save cashier attacked on the job

A Pick n' Save cashier says she was attacked on the job after asking two customers to move to another line. Lebria Walker, 17, suffered a fractured nose, sprained finger and bloody lip after she says a man and a woman attacked her.

Police are investigating the attack that happened Tuesday evening, Jan. 26 at the Pick 'n Save store near 76th Street and Good Hope Road.

Lebria Walker

"It’s just like, why?" said Walker. "I thought it was going to be all smiles and everything, but I guess not."

As she worked the self-checkout at Pick n' Save Tuesday night, things took an ugly turn when she asked a man and a woman to move to another register.

"I told them to go to a line," said Walker. "They didn’t listen. They went and checked out anyway."

Essie Winters

The situation escalated when they asked for help, but Walker refused.

"The lady turns around and is like, 'I’m going to hit you in your face. Little ugly this,'" said Walker. "She was cussing me out, calling me everything."

The woman got closer, and the shouting suddenly turned to violence.

"She walks up to me and she’s standing there for a little bit; then she just hits me," said Walker. "She muffs my face."

Walker says she fought back, and the man then jumped in and began to beat her as well.

Someone called the police, but the couple took off before they arrived.

"I want them to be brought to justice," said Essie Winters, Walker's mother. "I'm pressing charges hard. I'm going to fight you a different way than how you fought my daughter."

Walker's mother, still reeling from what happened, took her daughter to the hospital to get checked out a day later.

Lebria Walker

"They said I have a fractured nose, my lip is busted and a sprained finger," said Walker. "I hope they get them because that ain’t right. That ain’t right at all."

Police said Wednesday no arrests have been made. A spokesman for Roundy's Supermarkets said they are aware of the incident and cooperating with the police investigation.