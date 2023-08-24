Whitewater tax preparer allegedly filed 340 false returns: DOR

article

A Whitewater tax preparer is accused of filing 340 false returns – attempting to defraud the state of more than $330,000 – the Wisconsin Department of Revenue announced Thursday, Aug. 24.

According to a criminal complaint, 48-year-old Mauricio Castaneda allegedly filed returns for customers at El Nevado Taxes. He is charged with theft, five counts of filing false Wisconsin income tax returns and five counts of filing false claims for credit.

Some customers, officials said, filed under Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers – which are issued to and used by people who are required to have a tax identification number but do not have a Social Security number. Customers received refunds for Wisconsin income taxes withheld.

Later, according to officials, Castaneda allegedly filed fraudulent returns that used different identification numbers, but the customers' same W-2 wage statements that were previously used to receive refunds. Castaneda also allegedly added fictitious spouses and claimed credits to increase the tax refunds.

Castaneda received the refund checks in the mail and deposited them into his bank account, officials said. The Wisconsin Department of Revenue prevented refunds from being issued for 307 of the fraudulent returns, but Castaneda received refunds on 33 returns for a loss of $33,356 to the state.

If convicted on all counts, officials said Castaneda faces up to 70 years in prison and fines up to $125,000, or both, and may be assessed the cost of prosecution.