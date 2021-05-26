Whitewater sexual assault suspect charged

article

A 21-year-old Whitewater man is charged in connection with an alleged assault that happened on the UW-Whitewater campus on Saturday, May 22. The accused is Pedro Landero Jr. – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Second-degree sexual assault

Attempt robbery with use of force

According to the criminal complaint, the victim of the alleged assault made an emergency call from a Blue Light on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus on Saturday, May 22. She indicated "she had just been attacked by a male subject who had fled the area." She told police "she was on the walking path north of the cemetery playing Pokemon Go when she was passed by a male subject on a bicycle," the complaint says. The victim indicated she said "hi" to the male on the bike and he "responded 'hi' back." Moments later, the victim told police she "heard what sounded like a bicycle hitting the ground." The complaint says the woman saw the male running towards her -- and then assaulted her.

According to the complaint, the victim was "kicking and screaming while attempting to fight off the male subject." The male subject reported indicated all he wanted to do was rob the woman, but she did not have any money. The complaint says the suspect "also threatened to punch her in the face but never did." The suspect then fled.

Officials were able to locate surveillance recordings of the male subject on campus cameras. After releasing the images to the media, UW-Whitewater police received several tips identifying the male as Pedro Landero Jr.

When questioned by police, Landero Jr. "admitted that he was walking his bike up a hill when he saw a girl and, in a few seconds, decided that he was going to 'do what I wanted to do.' The defendant admitted that he went after the woman, wrestled her to the ground, placed his hand over her mouth, and told her two times, 'be quiet or I'm going to punch you.'" Landero Jr. "denied any intentional sexual contact with the victim," the complaint says.

Landero Jr. is expected to make his initial appearance in Walworth County court on Wednesday, May 26.