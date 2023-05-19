Whitewater gas station robbery, 68-year-old man arrested

article

Whitewater police arrested a 68-year-old man suspected of robbing a gas station Friday morning, May 19.

The robbery happened at the Marathon near Main and Fraternity around 6 a.m. Police said the man showed what was believed to be a weapon, forced an employee to open the cash register, grabbed money and left.

Police used surveillance to identify the man and went to his Whitewater home – but did not find him there. Around 8 a.m., officers found him nearby – but he ran off.

The suspect resisted officers' attempts to arrest him, police said, and a taser was used to take him into custody. He was taken to the Walworth County Jail for robbery, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

The majority of the money reported stolen in the robbery was recovered.