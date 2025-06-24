Whitewater drug bust; man arrested, charged with several felonies

article

The Brief A Whitewater man has been arrested on several drug charges after a search warrant was executed at his home on Thursday, June 19. Authorities found cocaine, THC, DMT, and psilocybin mushrooms, along with a mushroom-growing farm. 28-year-old Yovani Ramirez Mendoza has been charged with several counts of drug possession, among other charges.



A Whitewater man faces several felony drug charges after authorities executed a search warrant at his home on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

Drug investigation

What we know:

According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, the Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit, along with several law enforcement agencies, were investigating the sale of illegal drugs in the City of Whitewater.

The investigation included controlled buys.

On Thursday, June 19, officers executed a search warrant at a home on North Street in Whitewater. 28-year-old Yovani Ramirez Mendoza, who was out on bond at the time, was detained.

Findings

What we know:

While searching the home, cocaine, suspected dimethyltryptamine (DMT), THC, psilocybin mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, and one firearm were found and seized.

A large indoor psilocybin mushroom growing operation was also found in the basement.

Yovani Ramirez Mendoza was arrested and taken to the Walworth County Jail and has been charged with the following:

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, 2nd & Subsequent Offense

Possession with Intent to Deliver THC, 2nd & Subsequent Offense

Possession with Intent to Deliver DMT, 2nd & Subsequent Offense

Possession with Intent to Deliver Psilocybin, 2nd & Subsequent Offense

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Felony Bail Jumping (3 counts)

Child Neglect (Specified Harm Did Not Occur)

Dig deeper:

All the listed drug charges also include a criminal enhancer, since the home is within 1,000 feet of a school.

In court on June 20, cash bond was set at $20,000 for Mendoza, which covers six other open cases. He has an adjourned initial appearance scheduled for Tuesday, June 24.

Another person facing charges

What we know:

Another person, 34-year-old Stephanie Anguiano, will have the following charges referred to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office:

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, as Party to a Crime

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, as Party to a Crime

Child Neglect

Other parts of the investigation are still ongoing.