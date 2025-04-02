article

A Whitefish Bay police chase into Milwaukee ended with a crash on Wednesday, April 2.

What they're saying:

It started just before noon. Whitefish Bay police said officers spotted a car suspected of involvement in a burglary and tried to stop it, but the driver took off.

The chase stretched into Milwaukee, where the fleeing car crashed into a utility pole near 12th and Finn.

The suspect ran from the crash scene and has not been found, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.

