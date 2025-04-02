Expand / Collapse search

Whitefish Bay police chase, Milwaukee crash; driver sought

By
Published  April 2, 2025 3:00pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Whitefish Bay police chase ends near 12th and Finn in Milwaukee

The Brief

    • A Whitefish Bay police chase into Milwaukee ended with a crash.
    • Officers tried to stop a car suspected of involvement in a burglary.
    • The driver ran from the crash scene and has not been found.

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A Whitefish Bay police chase into Milwaukee ended with a crash on Wednesday, April 2.

What they're saying:

It started just before noon. Whitefish Bay police said officers spotted a car suspected of involvement in a burglary and tried to stop it, but the driver took off.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Featured

Franklin man accused; fleeing police, exceeding 100 mph, causing crash
article

Franklin man accused; fleeing police, exceeding 100 mph, causing crash

A Franklin man is now charged in connection with a collision and rollover crash in Greendale.

The chase stretched into Milwaukee, where the fleeing car crashed into a utility pole near 12th and Finn.

The suspect ran from the crash scene and has not been found, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Whitefish Bay Police Department.


 

Crime and Public SafetyNewsWhitefish BayMilwaukee