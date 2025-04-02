Whitefish Bay police chase, Milwaukee crash; driver sought
article
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - A Whitefish Bay police chase into Milwaukee ended with a crash on Wednesday, April 2.
What they're saying:
It started just before noon. Whitefish Bay police said officers spotted a car suspected of involvement in a burglary and tried to stop it, but the driver took off.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Featured
The chase stretched into Milwaukee, where the fleeing car crashed into a utility pole near 12th and Finn.
The suspect ran from the crash scene and has not been found, police said. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Whitefish Bay Police Department.