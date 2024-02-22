Whitefish Bay man points gun at police, punches officer: complaint

A 72-year-old Whitefish Bay man is accused of threatening to kill a woman in his home, pointing a gun at police, as well as striking a police officer and pulling her to the ground – all during an incident on Sunday, Feb. 18. The accused is Thomas Hartman – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Intentionally point firearm-law enforcement officer

Battery to a law enforcement officer

Endangering safety by use of dangerous weapon (under the influence of intoxicant)

Resisting an officer

Disorderly conduct

Recklessly subject an individual at risk to abuse

Thomas Hartman

According to the criminal complaint, Whitefish Bay police were dispatched to a residence on Bay Ridge Avenue on Sunday evening, Feb. 18 for a 911 open line. Dispatch indicated to the offices that it sounded like an argument between a man and woman. The complaint says the man "was heard saying he was going to kill someone. Dispatch then advised a female stated 'put the gun down.'"

When officers arrived on the scene, the complaint says a man, later identified as defendant Thomas Hartman, left the residence with a black firearm in his right hand. The officer told the defendant to drop the gun several times, but the "defendant would only answer by yelling, '(expletive) you,'" the complaint says. Again, the defendant was ordered multiple times to drop the gun, which he ignored. The complaint says Hartman "sat on a bend on the front porch, still holding the gun. The defendant then lifted the gun and pointed it at (the officer) and said 'pew pew.' This action made (the officer) believe the defendant was demonstrating what he may do with his weapon."

The defendant went back in the residence and the woman exited, walking toward officers. When Hartman came outside, the complaint says he "grabbed (one officer's) ponytail and attempted to put her in a headlock which caused the defendant to punch her in the head. The defendant used (the officer's) ponytail to pull her to the ground." The defendant was then taken into custody.

In an interview with police, "the defendant admitted to drinking alcohol every day and stated he drank two martinis before dinner, but did not believe he was under the influence," the complaint says. The defendant's preliminary breath test returned a measurement of .114.

The firearm was recovered inside the home -- and "was fully loaded with a magazine containing 15 bullets but none were in the chamber," the complaint says.

Hartman made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Cash bond was set at $10,000.