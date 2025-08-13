West Milwaukee stolen credit card; 3 people sought by police

article

The West Milwaukee Police Department are seeking the public's help to identify three people who officials say used a stolen credit card for several transactions.

Credit card fraud case

What we know:

Police say on Tuesday, Aug. 5, the suspects obtained a card belonging to a victim and conducted several transactions at the West Milwaukee Walmart store.

The suspects are seen utilizing the victim’s debit card for several transactions, officials say. The suspects then enter a gold or silver Subaru wagon/SUV with illegible temporary plates before leaving the area.

Suspect descriptions

Dig deeper:

First suspect: Female, Hispanic, dark-colored hair, medium build, wearing a black shirt with blue plaid pajama pants and dark sandals

Second suspect: Female, Hispanic, dark-colored hair, heavier build, wearing a gray sweater with black pants and blue sandals.

Third suspect: Female, Hispanic, dark hair, medium build, wearing a white shirt with black and white checkered Nightmare Before Christmas pajama pants and black sandals.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If anyone has information on the identities of the suspects, you are urged to contact the West Milwaukee Police Department at 414-645-2151 and reference incident number 25-006955.

To make an anonymous tip, contact West Allis/West Milwaukee Crime Stoppers, by calling 414-476-2274, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.