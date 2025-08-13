Expand / Collapse search

West Milwaukee stolen credit card; 3 people sought by police

Published  August 13, 2025 1:38pm CDT
    • West Milwaukee police are trying to identify three people who they say used a stolen credit card for multiple transactions.
    • The suspects, three women, used the credit card on Aug. 5.
    • If you recognize any of the women in this post, you are urged to call West Milwaukee police.

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The West Milwaukee Police Department are seeking the public's help to identify three people who officials say used a stolen credit card for several transactions.

Police say on Tuesday, Aug. 5, the suspects obtained a card belonging to a victim and conducted several transactions at the West Milwaukee Walmart store.

The suspects are seen utilizing the victim’s debit card for several transactions, officials say. The suspects then enter a gold or silver Subaru wagon/SUV with illegible temporary plates before leaving the area.

First suspect: Female, Hispanic, dark-colored hair, medium build, wearing a black shirt with blue plaid pajama pants and dark sandals

Second suspect: Female, Hispanic, dark-colored hair, heavier build, wearing a gray sweater with black pants and blue sandals.

Third suspect: Female, Hispanic, dark hair, medium build, wearing a white shirt with black and white checkered Nightmare Before Christmas pajama pants and black sandals.

If anyone has information on the identities of the suspects, you are urged to contact the West Milwaukee Police Department at 414-645-2151 and reference incident number 25-006955.

To make an anonymous tip, contact West Allis/West Milwaukee Crime Stoppers, by calling 414-476-2274, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the West Milwaukee Police Department.

