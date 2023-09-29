West Milwaukee shooting; Howard Brazziel sentenced, 15 years prison

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Howard Brazziel on Thursday, Sept. 28 to 15 years prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with a West Milwaukee shooting in April 2022.

Brazziel pleaded guilty on Sept. 13 to charges of first-degree reckless injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Two other charges were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

Police said the 42-year-old victim was in his car when someone shot him in April 2022. The car sat in the road with its driver's side front window shattered, glass littering the pavement, as law enforcement investigated.

The shooting suspects drove off in a dark-colored SUV. A few hours later, shortly before 2 p.m., West Allis police spotted that SUV. When the officer tried to pull them over – the suspects took off.

A police chase ended in a neighborhood near 12th and Greenfield in Milwaukee. The suspects were taken into custody, and the SUV was towed away. It was initially unclear how many people were arrested, but Brazziel was included.