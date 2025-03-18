West Milwaukee police chase, multi-vehicle crash, 43rd and Forest Home
MILWAUKEE - A West Milwaukee police chase ended with a multi-vehicle crash at 43rd and Forest Home on Milwaukee's southwest side on Tuesday, March 18.
Police chase, wreck
What we know:
It was around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when the wreck happened.
Officials say West Milwaukee police were chasing a vehicle when it disregarded a red light at the intersection – and collided with a second vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the striking vehicle to roll and also collide with a third vehicle.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The driver of the striking vehicle was a 17-year-old who was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A passenger in the striking vehicle, also 17, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Multi-vehicle wreck at 43rd and Forest Home, Milwaukee
No other injuries were reported.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.