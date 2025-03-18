West Milwaukee police chase, multi-vehicle crash, 43rd and Forest Home

article

The Brief A police chase ended with a multi-vehicle wreck on Milwaukee's southwest side. West Milwaukee police initiated the police chase. Two other vehicles ended up being involved in the crash. Two 17-year-olds were in the vehicle that blew a red light and struck two other vehicles.



A West Milwaukee police chase ended with a multi-vehicle crash at 43rd and Forest Home on Milwaukee's southwest side on Tuesday, March 18.

Police chase, wreck

What we know:

It was around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when the wreck happened.

Officials say West Milwaukee police were chasing a vehicle when it disregarded a red light at the intersection – and collided with a second vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the striking vehicle to roll and also collide with a third vehicle.

The driver of the striking vehicle was a 17-year-old who was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. A passenger in the striking vehicle, also 17, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Multi-vehicle wreck at 43rd and Forest Home, Milwaukee

No other injuries were reported.