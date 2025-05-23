West Milwaukee missing girl; police ask for help to locate teen

article

The Brief 14-year-old Anijah Garcia has been reported missing since Monday, May 19. The teen was last seen near 47th and Locust in Milwaukee. Officials say Garcia has shut down all her social media accounts and her whereabouts are unknown.



West Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 14-year-old girl.

Search for missing teen

What we know:

Officials say Anijah Garcia was last seen near 47th and Locust in Milwaukee around 11 p.m. on Monday, May 19.

Police have been advised that Garcia is a habitual runaway and previously met with people online. During the previous incident, she was located in the State of Minnesota and returned to her biological father.

Officials say Garcia has shut down all her social media accounts and her whereabouts are unknown. She no longer has a phone or any other known means to communicate via social media.

Teen's description



Garcia is described as being 5'1" tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and red and black braids. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black t-shirt, black ripped jeans and white tennis shoes. Officials said Garcia has a dog bite on her upper left arm and a tattoo on her left forearm, "Necey."

The teen has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as a missing/runaway. Anyone coming in contact with Garcia is urged to contact their local police department and the West Milwaukee Police Department at 414-645-2151. Refer to case number 25-004357.