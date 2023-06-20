West Bend standoff, man threatened neighbors, officers: police

article

A West Bend standoff ended with an arrest Tuesday afternoon June 20 near Woodridge and Maplewynde.

Police said around 3:30 p.m., the man, 56, threatened his neighbors with a knife and threatened to burn down another home.

When police tried to negotiate with him, he threatened officers and went inside.

Officers negotiated with him for several hours, trying to get him to come out. Police said he repeatedly threatened law enforcement, and "his behavior continued to escalate."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

When negotiations were unsuccessful, less lethal and chemical munitions were utilized to take the man into custody, police said.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being taken to jail.