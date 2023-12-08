West Bend school fight, police arrest multiple students

article

West Bend police took six students into custody after a high school fight Friday afternoon, Dec. 8 – though one was later found to have been breaking up the fight.

Police said the fight broke out around 2:30 p.m. in the school parking lot. Police said a 14-year-old girl, two 15-year-old boys, a 16-year-old girl and two 16-year-old boys were involved. Five of the teens were arrested at the scene, while the sixth was later arrested at his home.

One of the 16-year-old boys sustained face and head injuries and was taken to a hospital, police said. Three other teens involved in the fight said they had minor injuries and were also taken to a hospital. All four injured teens remained in custody while receiving medical treatment.

Upon further investigation, police learned one of the six teens was actively trying to stop the fight. That teen was released from custody, while the other five face charges of physical abuse of a child.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Bend Police Department at 262-335-5000.