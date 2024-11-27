West Bend registered sex offender; new accusations of wrongdoing

article

The Brief A 45-year-old West Bend man, who is a registered sex offender in Wisconsin, faces new accusations of wrongdoing. Nicholas Mistrioty, who went by the alias "Nick Maseraty," has been operating a DJ/karaoke business, the complaint says. The criminal complaint says the defendant has done events at the middle and grade schools in West Bend, a violation of sex offender registration requirements.



A 45-year-old West Bend man, who is a registered sex offender in Wisconsin, faces new accusations of wrongdoing. Nicholas Mistrioty faces the following new criminal counts:

Sex offender-identify self incorrectly

Sex offender-fail/provide information (two counts)

Knowingly fail to notify school of sex offender status-1st offense

Child sex offender working with children (two counts)

According to the criminal complaint, a sex offender registration specialist with the State of Wisconsin, Department of Corrections, received information around Nov. 22 regarding the defendant, a registered sex offender. The information indicated the defendant was using the alias, "Nicholas Maseraty." The specialist also learned "the defendant had a Facebook account under the name 'Nicholas Maseraty,' which indicated (in a) December 31, 2021 post, 'Started New Job at ELITE Karaoke Wisconsin 2021 - Owner and CEO,'" the complaint says. The defendant also had an email address under the name "NickMaseraty." The specialist noted in the complaint that the "defendant had never disclosed or been approved to utilize an alias, defendant had never disclosed the email with his alias, nor had defendant reported any employment with Elite Karaoke as an owner or employee, all of which are violations of the Sex Offender Registration requirements."

A detective who got involved in the investigation learned the "defendant was going by the last name of Maseraty, defendant owns and runs a company called Elite Karaoke, defendant has done events at the middle and grade schools in West Bend, and defendant posted about taking care of two young (children)," the complaint says.

The detective also located a Facebook group for Elite Karaoke "which had a post for services to Nathan Hale High School homecoming on October 7, 2023, and DJ services to a Girl Scout Fundraiser," the complaint says. Another event scheduled with Elite Karaoke included a Valentine's Dance at a middle school in February 2024.

Detectives went to the defendant's West Bend residence to speak with him. The complaint says the defendant "confirmed he was using the name 'Nick Maseraty' because no one was able to pronounce his actual name. Defendant confirmed he was the owner of Elite Karaoke, and stated he started the business about three years prior." Mistrioty also mentioned the homecoming dance and sitting for two young children. When Mistrioty asked to speak to an attorney, the detectives took Mistrioty into custody.

According to the criminal complaint, a detective obtained a post-Miranda statement from the defendant. Mistrioty stated "most of the time he DJs it is in a bar, and he did not want people to know his business so he uses an alias. Defendant stated the alias was given to him while in prison. Defendant denied being hired or DJing at any other schools, but donated his time at a fundraiser for the Girl Scouts the previous year," the complaint says.

Mistrioty made his initial appearance on these latest charges on Monday, Nov. 25. Cash bond was set at $2,500.

Reaction

West Bend School District

"Recently, the West Bend School District was notified by the West Bend Police Department of its investigation concerning a registered sex offender who used a false identity while employed as a DJ with an entertainment company. This individual participated in a February 2024 after-school dance at Silverbrook Intermediate School, which was supervised by multiple staff members. This was the district's only engagement with this entertainment company. The company will no longer be considered for any future services. Our thanks to the West Bend Police Department for its swift and effective efforts in safeguarding our students and the community."