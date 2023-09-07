West Bend police chase ends with crash; driver, shooting suspect dead

A police chase that involved the West Bend Police Department ended in a crash on US 45 on Wednesday evening, Sept. 6. The driver in the vehicle was found deceased in the vehicle.

Officials noted in a Facebook post that West Bend police received a request from Winnebago County around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday to check an address in West Bend for a male suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Winneconne. A West Bend officer located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to make contact when the suspect fled.

Police are on scene at Lake Winneconne Park in Winneconne Sept. 6, 2023, while schools and the village hall are on lockdown. (WLUK/Brady Meyer)

Several West Bend police officers pursued the vehicle for a short distance before it crashed on US 45 just north of the Park Avenue overpass.

There were no other injuries associated with the crash.

Due to the West Bend Police Department's involvement in this crash, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the investigation.