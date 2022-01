West Bend police said a missing and endangered man last seen Monday morning, Jan. 24 on Main Street near Kilbourn Avenue was found safe Monday night.

Joel Kuber, 41, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Monday, police said, and there were concerns for his welfare. Again, he has been found safe.

Thank you for helping to spread the word!

