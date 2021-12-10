Expand / Collapse search

West Bend man missing, last seen Dec. 2

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
John Ciriacks

WEST BEND, Wis. - The West Bend Police Department is searching for missing 32-year-old man John Ciriacks, last seen on Dec. 2.

Ciriacks is described as 5'10" tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call the West Bend Police Department at 262-335-5000.

Ciriacks drives a gray 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe with Wisconsin license plates AKD-4623. It has minor front-end damage.

John Ciriacks' car

Police said a friend, who normally sees Ciriacks every day, reported him missing on Dec. 4. Officers contacted Ciriacks' family, who also reported that they had not heard from him. 

