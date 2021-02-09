West Bend man fatally shot by deputy after Kewaskum home invasion

article

A West Bend man, 30, fatally shot following a deadly home invasion incident in Kewaskum Wednesday, Feb. 3, "died as the result of the law enforcement round" that struck him, officials said in an update Tuesday.

He was identified by officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice as Nicholas Pingel. An autopsy confirmed that Pingel died as the result of the law enforcement round.

Law enforcement officials were called to Forest View Road in the Town of Kewaskum Feb. 3 following a 911 phone call from a resident reporting an individual who forced his way into the residence demanding the keys to a vehicle, DOJ officials said.

At the scene, the first arriving deputies encountered an armed man on Forest View Road.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Lee Goodman and Pingel exchanged gunfire and Pingel was struck.

A perimeter was established and a drone located a subject matching Pingel's description a short distance north of the deputy's initial encounter. Officers approached and located Pingel dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A firearm was also located near him.

Deputy Goodman has been placed on administrative leave as a standard protocol pending the outcome of the independent investigation. He is a nine-year veteran of Washington County law enforcement.

Pingel's death is under investigation by the DOJ. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office continues the investigation into the other deaths associated with this event.