West Bend man accused; exposing himself, taking hidden camera pictures

A former Froedtert employee faces 47 felonies after prosecutors said he used a hidden camera to record his coworkers in the bathroom.

Outside his West Bend apartment, Greg Emmerich tries to comprehend that the neighbor he once respected now faces 47 felonies.

"He was probably the most upstanding guy that I ever met," said Emmrich. "I honestly was praying that it was a mistake."

Greg Emmerich

Prosecutors said 45-year-old Steven Weis stalked three of his neighbors, including two children. One of them told police Weis masturbated in front of them from his apartment window and complained to their mother about Weis taking pictures.

After Weis consented to a search of his computer West Bend police said they found more than 10,000 photos of the three victims. More evidence led them to Weis's day job in IT at Froedtert West Bend Hospital.

Froedtert West Bend Hospital

Weis told investigators every day at work started the same. In the morning, he's come into the bathroom with a small camera. He'd install it using Velcro just beneath the sink and let it record all day. Then, he takes the camera on his way out.

"It's shocking. It's tough. It's disturbing," said Emmrich.

Investigators said they found videos showing 99 different hospital employees using the bathroom dating back to April. None knew they were being recorded. The complaint said Weis told police he'd save the video that included attractive women and masturbated to them. Adding, he'd go into the bathroom, look for strands of their hair and collect them.

"It makes you wonder, you know, how good do you really know somebody," said Emmerich.

A judge set Weis's bond at $100,000. Weis is due back in court on Thursday.

Froedtert said they've fired Weis and, in a statement to FOX6 News, said, "We are working with local law enforcement to identify possible victims and provide resources to help them heal."

So far, police have identified 29 of 99 victims at the hospital.