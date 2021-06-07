West Bend drowning: Family IDs boy, says he was 'sweet, caring'

The family of an 8-year-old Milwaukee boy who drowned at Regner Park in West Bend over the weekend has identified the child as Isac Rivera Ramos. A GoFundMe has been established to ensure he gets a proper burial.

The GoFundMe says, "Isac was sweet, caring, intelligent, full of energy and just such a loving and loved little boy. He would walk in the room and just light it up with his outgoing personality. Everyone that encountered him would leave his presence with a smile on their face."

West Bend Police said over the weekend that a family member notified a lifeguard around 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5 that they could not locate the boy. A lost child address was sent over the public address system, the pond was ordered cleared and a search began.

Dive team at Regner Park in West Bend on June 5, 2021.

The boy was found unresponsive in the water and brought to shore by a group of citizens. Citizens and lifeguards began CPR, and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ramos' family hopes to have Isac’s service by Sunday, June 13.

Regner Beach Pond and Splash Pad will be closed at least through Tuesday, June 8, reopening when police complete their investigation.