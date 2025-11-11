West Allis, Wauwatosa consider fire department merger in meeting

The Brief West Allis and Wauwatosa are exploring a plan to merge their fire departments. The proposal outlines a four-phase timeline including dispatch studies, training, and public input. Officials say the merger could save more than $1 million annually while improving efficiency.



Two suburban cities could soon unite under one fire department.

What we know:

Leaders in West Allis and Wauwatosa met on Tuesday, Nov. 11, to review a proposal outlining the plan and timeline for a potential merger.

While no votes were taken, both Common Councils reviewed a four-phase plan detailing how the cities could combine services.

The first six months would focus on studying dispatch operations to determine whether to consolidate or maintain separate 911 centers.

The next phase, spanning months six to 12, would address training, branding, and labor agreements.

Between months 12 and 24, the cities would host community sessions, evaluate equipment, and merge specialty teams.

The final phase would include public feedback and the creation of a 10-year strategic plan.

The cities would share costs equally, though officials acknowledged property taxes could rise slightly if the merger proceeds.

What they're saying:

Wauwatosa City Administrator James Archambo said the merger could bring financial advantages.

"I want to offer a rallying point of sorts. Why are we doing this? As a reminder, obviously there is a financial interest," said Archambo. "Joint fire departments operate under a different statute as it relates to levy limits."

West Allis City Attorney Kail Decker added that combining departments could lead to major cost savings.

"It actually allows the cities to both save money," said Decker. "Our consultant estimated up to $1.3 million for the first year, and that savings compounds each year."

What's next:

Both councils are expected to take action on the proposal next month.

