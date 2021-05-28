West Allis teen missing since Tuesday

article

The West Allis Police Department is looking for missing 16-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez-Morales – last seen Tuesday, May 25.

Sanchez-Morales is described as 5'4" tall and 190 pounds with mid-arm length hair. She was last seen wearing gray yoga pants, gray hoodie, gray shirt, white Crocs and a blue drawstring backpack with black-and-white squares.

Anyone with information about Sanchez-Morales' whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement immediately.

