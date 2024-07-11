West Allis police chase; squad hit, stolen car's driver sought

article

A West Allis police squad was hit during a Thursday afternoon pursuit.

It started near 60th and National around 1:40 p.m. Police said the car had been stolen out of the city of Milwaukee.

When officers tried to perform a "box in" maneuver, police said it drove into one of the squads. It caused some damage, but the officer involved does not appear to have been hurt.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Featured article

The chase was called off near Teutonia and North in Milwaukee.

Police are still looking for the driver.