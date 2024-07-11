Expand / Collapse search

West Allis police chase; squad hit, stolen car's driver sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 11, 2024 4:43pm CDT
Police Chases
FOX6 News Milwaukee
West Allis Police Department article

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis police squad was hit during a Thursday afternoon pursuit.

It started near 60th and National around 1:40 p.m. Police said the car had been stolen out of the city of Milwaukee.

When officers tried to perform a "box in" maneuver, police said it drove into one of the squads. It caused some damage, but the officer involved does not appear to have been hurt.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Featured

Milwaukee Police Department crime data report on 1st half of 2024
article

Milwaukee Police Department crime data report on 1st half of 2024

The Milwaukee Police Department released its mid-year crime report, providing data from the first six months of 2024, on Wednesday.

The chase was called off near Teutonia and North in Milwaukee.

Police are still looking for the driver.