West Allis stabbing, suspect arrested

article

A man was stabbed near 76th and Rogers in West Allis Tuesday morning, Aug. 17, police said.

According to the West Allis Police Department, preliminary investigation shows the incident began near 76th and Hicks – roughly a block north of where the victim was found.

Police said the victim and the suspect, a woman, knew each other. She was arrested without incident, and police are not seeking any other suspects at this time.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said he was stabbed "at least" one time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 414-302-8000.