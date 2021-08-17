Expand / Collapse search

West Allis stabbing, suspect arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
West Allis Police Department article

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A man was stabbed near 76th and Rogers in West Allis Tuesday morning, Aug. 17, police said.

According to the West Allis Police Department, preliminary investigation shows the incident began near 76th and Hicks – roughly a block north of where the victim was found.

Police said the victim and the suspect, a woman, knew each other. She was arrested without incident, and police are not seeking any other suspects at this time. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said he was stabbed "at least" one time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 414-302-8000.

More than a dozen shot during violent weekend in Milwaukee

With a fatal shooting on Monday afternoon, Aug. 16, a staggering number of people have been shot in Milwaukee since Friday. The number stands at 17.

Road rage shooting, Milwaukee boy, 16, hurt
slideshow

Road rage shooting, Milwaukee boy, 16, hurt

A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was hurt in a road rage shooting near 83rd and Florist.