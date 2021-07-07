West Allis stabbing: 2 men wounded, no threat to community

article

West Allis police say two men were stabbed following an incident that happened near 76th and Lincoln Avenue on Wednesday morning, July 7.

Officials say on around 5:30 a.m., West Allis police received a 911 call reporting a male party bleeding at the intersection of S. 76 Street and W. Becher Street. When officers arrived, they found one person bleeding from apparent stab wounds. The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

About a half-hour later, officers found a vehicle containing a second male party with stab wounds. This vehicle was located near 79th and National Avenue. This second person was also hospitalized.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The preliminary investigation indicates this incident began in the area of S. 76th Street and W. Lincoln Avenue. The incident involved the two males located by officers. At this time, the WAPD is not looking for other suspects and there is no ongoing danger to the general public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.