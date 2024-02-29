West Allis skating rink shooting: woman charged, boy, man wounded

article

A 32-year-old Milwaukee woman has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened outside Incredi-Roll Skate & Family Fun Center in West Allis on Saturday night, Feb. 24. A man and a boy were wounded as a result of the shooting.

Ashley Jones is facing the following charges: two counts of first-degree reckless injury, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and two counts of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, West Allis police were dispatched to Incredi-Roll Skate & Family Fun Center for reports of a shooting around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers learned that two people had been shot, a security guard and a 13-year-old boy. The security guard suffered a gunshot wound in the inner thigh and was taken to Froedtert Trauma Center. The 13-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg and was taken to Children’s Hospital.

The complaint indicates Jones was involved in a physical altercation with a woman inside the skating rink. Jones was then escorted out of the skating rink by the company's security team, which included an off-duty police officer.

Incredi-Roll Skate & Family Fun Center

The off-duty officer tells investigators she escorted Jones out of the business and observed her get into the driver's seat of a gray 2023 Hyundai Kona. She told investigators she watched Jones drive through the skating rink parking lot and stop at a white Chevrolet Equinox, where she attempted to break the windows before driving away.

Jones then stopped on Oklahoma Avenue, south of the white Chevrolet Equinox, and exited the vehicle holding a "dark-colored handgun in both hands," according to the complaint. The security officers yelled for people to "get down" as Jones allegedly fired at least one shot, hitting a security guard. Jones then drove off, only to return approximately 60 seconds later, opening fire again. The security guard reported hearing four to five gunshots. Jones then left the scene.

The father of the 13-year-old boy that was shot and wounded told police that they were walking into Incredi-Roll Skate & Family Fun Center when they heard the first gunshot. They got on the ground and shortly thereafter, report hearing another four or five gunshots. Immediately after the second round of gunfire, the boy began screaming in pain from being shot.

Approximately 90 minutes later, officers with the Milwaukee Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the gray Hyundai Kona. Jones was arrested. Police located a loaded 9mm handgun in her vehicle.