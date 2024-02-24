Expand / Collapse search

West Allis shooting: Boy, man wounded near 108th and Oklahoma

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Shooting scene near 108th and Oklahoma, West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A shooting in West Allis wounded a man and a boy on Saturday night, Feb. 24.

Police said it happened outside a business near 108th and Oklahoma around 8 p.m. FOX6 News at the scene found squads and crime scene tape outside a roller rink.

Officers responded to find the two victims with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.