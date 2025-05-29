Expand / Collapse search

West Allis shooting on Wildwood Lane, 1 wounded

By
Published  May 29, 2025 3:07pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Shooting on Wildwood Lane, West Allis

The Brief

    • One person was shot and wounded in West Allis on Wednesday night.
    • It happened on Wildwood Lane, just northwest of 108th and Morgan.
    • The shooting remains under investigation.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - One person was shot and wounded in West Allis on Wednesday night, May 28.

What we know:

It happened around 6:40 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene on Wildwood Lane, just northwest of 108th and Morgan, they found the victim. The victim was then taken to a hospital.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What we don't know:

Police did not find whoever was responsible. The shooting remains under investigation.

Featured

Milwaukee street takeovers; police hope to curb, hold people accountable
article

Milwaukee street takeovers; police hope to curb, hold people accountable

"Street takeovers" have been taking over Milwaukee streets recently, raising concern among residents and city officials.

The Source: Information in this report is from the West Allis Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsWest Allis