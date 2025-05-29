West Allis shooting on Wildwood Lane, 1 wounded
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - One person was shot and wounded in West Allis on Wednesday night, May 28.
What we know:
It happened around 6:40 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene on Wildwood Lane, just northwest of 108th and Morgan, they found the victim. The victim was then taken to a hospital.
What we don't know:
Police did not find whoever was responsible. The shooting remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this report is from the West Allis Police Department.