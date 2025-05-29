West Allis shooting on Wildwood Lane, 1 wounded

article

One person was shot and wounded in West Allis on Wednesday night, May 28.

What we know:

It happened around 6:40 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene on Wildwood Lane, just northwest of 108th and Morgan, they found the victim. The victim was then taken to a hospital.

What we don't know:

Police did not find whoever was responsible. The shooting remains under investigation.

