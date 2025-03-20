West Allis shooting near 74th and Walker; man wounded, found in street

article

West Allis police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday morning, March 20. It happened around 2 a.m. near 74th and Walker. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 35-year-old man in the street who had been struck by gunfire.



A 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning, March 20 following a shooting in West Allis.

What we know:

According to police, at approximately 2 a.m., the West Allis emergency dispatch center received calls regarding shots being heard in the area of 74th and Walker.

At least one caller indicated a person was down in the road.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 35-year-old man in the street who had been struck by gunfire.

He was transported by the West Allis Fire Department for treatment of his injuries.

Officers located numerous shell casings in the area and detectives are currently investigating to identify the suspects.

Preliminary information does not indicate this was a theft. No arrests have been made.