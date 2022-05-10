West Allis shooting suspect wanted, 'hero' sailor killed

West Allis police are still looking for who shot and killed a U.S. Navy sailor early Sunday morning, May 8.

A woman was walking down 84th Street when, police said, a man in a car drove up alongside her and "scared" her. She ran to another car with friend 19-year-old Phoenix Castanon inside.

Police said Castanon got out and approached the unknown man, who pulled out a gun at shot the 19-year-old. He died at the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The woman's father tells FOX6 News he believes his daughter is alive because of the sailor's actions.

"As far as I’m concerned, he’s a hero. He gave his life for my daughter’s. And I would like to say thank you to his family," said Rob Hacker.

Phoenix Castanon

Castanon was from a small eastern Arizona town. His family told FOX6 he wanted to be a professional bull rider until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy last fall and shipped off to Naval Station Great Lakes in Illinois.

Family said Castanon was a "funny kid," great older brother and "protector." Hacker is left wondering "what if" Castanon wasn't there.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"That’s my baby girl," Hacker said. "I am extremely sorry for your loss."

Authorities canvassed the block, looking for any surveillance video that might help piece together who is responsible. No arrests have been made.

Shooting scene near 84th and Becher in West Allis

Police released a vague description of the suspect and have not released any details on what vehicle that suspect was driving

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to please contact West Allis police at 414-302-8000.