West Allis death investigation near 57th and Walker

article

West Allis police are conducting a death investigation Saturday night, Dec. 2 after officers were called for a welfare check.

FOX6 News found multiple police vehicles at the scene near 57th and Walker. The medical examiner's office said two people were found dead with gunshot wounds.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.