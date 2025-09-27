West Allis sexual assault, man sentenced to time served

article

The Brief A man was accused of entering a woman's home and touching her without consent. He pleaded guilty to fourth-degree sexual assault and was sentenced to time served. Court records show he was out on bond, accused of a similar crime in Portage County, at the time of the West Allis sexual assault.



A Milwaukee man, who prosecutors said entered a woman's West Allis home and touched her without consent, was sentenced to time served on Friday, Sept. 26.

Milwaukee County case

In Court:

Prosecutors charged 24-year-old Kevin Aguilar Rodriguez earlier this year with fourth-degree sexual assault, which is a misdemeanor, and felony bail jumping. Court records show he was already accused of a similar crime in Portage County at the time.

Aguilar Rodriguez pleaded guilty to the sexual assault charge and the state dismissed the bail jumping count as part of a plea agreement. He was then sentenced to serve 232 days in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center and given credit for all 232 days' time served.

Additionally, Aguilar Rodriguez was ordered to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

The backstory:

The West Allis Police Department said the sexual assault happened around 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 4.

Police said a man, now identified in court filings as Aguilar Rodriguez, entered the victim’s home near 70th and National without consent as she was unloading groceries. Prosecutors said he touched the victim after he asked her for directions. He fled on foot when the victim shouted for a family member.

West Allis police issued a public request for help to identify and locate the suspect. Aguilar Rodriguez was taken into custody on Feb. 7. In an interview with police, a criminal complaint states he initially denied touching the victim – but later admitted he touched her leg.

Portage County case

Dig deeper:

Court filings said Aguilar Rodriguez had a similar case open in Portage County when he was arrested. He was out of custody in that case – with a bond condition that he commit new crimes – at the time of the West Allis sexual assault.

In that case, court records show Aguilar Rodriguez pleaded no contest to false imprisonment, attempted trespassing and disorderly conduct and was sentenced to probation in June. Additional charges were dismissed.