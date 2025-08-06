West Allis elementary school burglary, police seek suspect

article

The West Allis Police Department is investigating a recent school burglary and needs help from the public to identify a suspect.

What they're saying:

Police told FOX6 News it happened at Madison Elementary School around midnight on July 16. The suspect was described as 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-10 with a heavy build.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect or the burglary is asked to call Det. Tony Wagner at 414-302-8081. To remain anonymous, contact crime stoppers at 414-476-CASH or through the P3 app.

