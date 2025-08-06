Expand / Collapse search

West Allis elementary school burglary, police seek suspect

By
Published  August 6, 2025 4:33pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Suspect in West Allis school burglary (Courtesy: WAPD)

The Brief

    • The West Allis Police Department is investigating a recent school burglary.
    • Police told FOX6 News it happened at Madison Elementary School.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Tony Wagner at 414-302-8081. 

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department is investigating a recent school burglary and needs help from the public to identify a suspect.

What they're saying:

Police told FOX6 News it happened at Madison Elementary School around midnight on July 16. The suspect was described as 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-10 with a heavy build.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect or the burglary is asked to call Det. Tony Wagner at 414-302-8081. To remain anonymous, contact crime stoppers at 414-476-CASH or through the P3 app.

Featured

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Korshaun Walcott sought in high-speed chase, crash
article

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Korshaun Walcott sought in high-speed chase, crash

U.S. Marshals are asking for the public's help to locate Korshaun Walcott, who is accused of speeding away from police and crashing into a utility pole.

The Source: Information in this post is from the West Allis Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyWest AllisNews