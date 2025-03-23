West Allis rollover crash; 1 minor dead, 2 others hurt

article

A minor is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash in West Allis on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the West Allis Police Department, at about 5:47 p.m., police received calls about a black sport utility vehicle driving recklessly in the area of 116th and Theo Trecker Way.

The vehicle was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash and injuries were reported.

Police arrived on scene and determined three minors were in the vehicle. One of them suffered severe injuries. Police and fire personnel attempted life-saving measures. However, the minor was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The two other minors in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital for possible injuries.

Speed and reckless driving appear to be factors in this crash.

Police say the circumstances of this incident remain under investigation and more information on this incident may be released as the investigation progresses.

Tips and info

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000.