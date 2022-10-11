West Allis pursuit, crash; 3 in custody

article

Three people were taken into custody late Monday night, Oct. 10 after leading West Allis police on a pursuit.

According to police, around 11 p.m. officers observed a stolen vehicle at 76th Street and Lincoln Avenue. The West Allis officer attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop and fled.

West Allis officers pursued the vehicle – which hit stop sticks during the pursuit. The vehicle crashed into a parked car in the area of 15th and Arthur. No one was injured in the crash.

There were three occupants in the vehicle. One occupant was taken into custody right away and the other two fled on foot. One of them was taken into custody after a foot pursuit. The third party was arrested after a k-9 search.