West Allis property assessments rise; what to know about property taxes

Your new home assessment might have dropped your jaw. But after the sticker shock wears off, will your taxes go up? Just because your home's value has gone up, doesn't mean your taxes will.

Some homeowners are seeing a 70% increase in West Allis.

Dan and Sue Donahue bought their West Allis home in 1985 for $83,000. Since 2013, the city's assessed value of it hadn't changed; it's been roughly $200,000 every year for a decade.

"I’m shocked when they say it’s only worth $200,000" said Dan Donahue. "That’s why I’m saying, "Are you guys nuts?’"

For a decade, West Allis hasn't done what's called a re-evaluation on homes, meaning the assessed values were static. However, in recent years, home prices have surged.

This year, the city reevaluated all the homes.

"If you’ve been watching the real estate market, if you’ve tried to sell a house, try to buy a house, try to rent an apartment, you know the price of houses have gone up steadily and quite a bit in recent years," said Jason Williams, West Allis city assessor. "Rent has gone up. We’ve also seen the value of industrial properties go up, and we’ve seen the value of office go down."

For the Donahues, their new assessment is 70% higher. The city assessed their home for $344,000. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean their taxes are going up.

"When the value of your home goes up, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. That means that it is more valuable and ultimately, when you are ready to sell your home, you will make more money on it," said Rob Henken, Wisconsin Policy Forum president. "Really, whether your property tax bill increases, is far more dependent on two additional factors. First is to what extent did the increase in the assessed value of your home compare to the increase in assessed values to all other homes, as well as industrial and manufacturing properties within your municipality."

The second factor determining if your taxes will go up is the tax rates set by local governments in the fall.

State law caps the levy, he total property tax local government can bring in from all properties combined. It can increase that number based on the value of new developments, but it cannot increase it becausee values for existing homes increased.

"You as a homeowner should be most worried if at the end of the day, your value increased at a far greater proportion than other property values within your jurisdiction," Henken said. "Even if your elected leaders increase the levy by that 2 or 3 percent, to whatever’s allowed under state law, your property tax bill could go down. So really, the key question is what does your property value look like when compared to your neighbors in terms of the increase or decrease or staying the same of your valuation that year."

The city, county, school district, sewerage district and technical college set their tax rates in the fall, and then you’ll get your new tax bill in December.

It’s not just West Allis with sticker shock; Milwaukee’s home assessment values, on average, are up 19%. This is Milwaukee's first re-valuation in two years, and comes after home values have climbed.

There is still time to challenge your new assessments.