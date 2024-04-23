Milwaukee property assessments; homeowners surprised by increases

There is sticker shock as Milwaukee homeowners get their new property assessments. On average, Milwaukee properties are up about 17%. But average home assessments are up even more.

How will the new assessments impact how much you pay? That answer will not be known until fall – when the city, county, MMSD, MATC and Milwaukee Public Schools set the tax rates. It should also be known that a higher assessment does not automatically mean higher taxes.

"It was kind of shocking," said Barbara Gwiazdowski, a Milwaukee homeowner.

Barbara Gwiazdowski

Gwiazdowski and her husband, Raymond, have owned their home in Bay View for more than 40 years. She is surprised by the $30,000 increase in their home assessment.

"It’s bad news, but it could have been worse," Gwiazdowski said. "It’s a pretty big deal, with everything else being so expensive nowadays."

A typical Milwaukee home in 2023 was assessed at about $140,000. Now, it is up to $167,000.

The highest increases came in Milwaukee's 1st aldermanic district – an area that is north of Capitol Drive and west of the Milwaukee River. The assessed values for homes and condos there are up nearly 27% on average.

Across the city, all properties (meaning home, commercial and other buildings) are up 17% on average.

"We have seen through the last couple years, the average sales price in our market increase pretty significantly. It’s not out of line with where prices have been increasing," said David Friesch, realtor.

Friesch is not only a relator, he is also seeing his own assessment go up about 10%. Some of his clients have already been calling, asking for help.

"A real estate professional could help them find comparable homes, if you believe your assessment is too high. So what I can do is I can provide them the data to present to the assessesors office to say, ‘I think my assessment is incorrect. Here’s the evidence that I have,’" Friesch said.

Check your assessment, raise issues

Residents who would rather check out their property assessments online can do so with the Milwaukee Property Assessment Data web page. Simply put your street name in – and search for your specific address.

Officials say if you have any questions about your assessment, there are multiple ways for residents to get answers. Those include:

Assessor's office: milwaukee.gov/assessor

Ask the assessor web form: milwaukee.gov/askassessor

Call assessor's Hotline: 414-286-6565

In-person visit: The assessor's office is open from 8 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can also check the change in assessed value by aldermanic district in Milwaukee.

If after speaking to the Office of the Assessor you find the answers not to your liking, you always have the right to appeal the assessment, officials say.