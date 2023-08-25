West Allis police; stolen vehicle found, firearms, cocaine recovered

article

Three people were taken into custody Friday morning, Aug. 25 after West Allis police spotted a stolen vehicle.

According to police, officers received a notification that one of their Flock Safety cameras captured a stolen vehicle in the area of 60th and National.

As squads began to check the area, they noticed the vehicle had pulled over on the side of the road.

Three people were then taken into custody without further incident.

Three firearms, a large quantity of crack cocaine, and digital scales were recovered.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Milwaukee County D.A.’s Office will be reviewing the case.