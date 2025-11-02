West Allis police squad crash leads to arrest for 3rd OWI offense

article

A man is in custody after police say he crashed into a West Allis Police Department squad car and tried to run from the scene on Sunday, Nov. 2.

What we know:

Police said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of 68th and Becher. The squad car was stopped at a red light when it was rear-ended by a pickup truck.

Police said the driver got out and attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody after an officer deployed a Taser.

Per the WAPD, the man was arrested for operating while under the influence of an intoxicant – his third offense.