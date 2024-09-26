West Allis police squad rammed during traffic stop, man accused

article

The Brief A man is accused of ramming a West Allis squad – with an officer inside – during a Sunday traffic stop. Prosecutors said he was in a minivan van that had been reported stolen, though he said he bought it from someone for $750.



A Milwaukee man is accused of ramming a West Allis squad – with an officer inside – during a Sunday traffic stop.

Prosecutors charged 31-year-old Andre Skeets with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor obstructing an officer. Court records show his initial appearance is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 26.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

West Allis police stopped a minivan, which had been reported stolen, on Hawley Road near the Hank Aaron State Trail. Prosecutors said the officer positioned his squad directly in front of the minivan and got out. When the officer saw the driver move, he got back into the squad. The driver then revved the minivan and smashed into the squad "with a large amount of force."

Other officers then tried to remove the driver, since identified as Skeets, from the minivan. A criminal complaint states he "continued to try and accelerate back and forth" as officers tried to arrest him. Officers eventually used a taser to take him into custody.

Prosecutors said a gun was found in the minivan. Skeets claimed to have bought the minivan for $750 from a person he knew.