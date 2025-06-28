West Allis police shooting, armed homicide suspect dead

The Brief West Allis police shot and killed an armed suspect near 91st and Orchard. Police said the 72-year-old suspect had killed someone prior to officers' arrival. Another person was wounded. It's unclear whether that person was shot.



West Allis police shot and killed an armed suspect who Police Chief Patrick Mitchell said had killed someone prior to police arrival on Saturday.

91st and Orchard

What they're saying:

It started around 4:40 p.m. Police were called for a reported shooting near 91st and Orchard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an armed 72-year-old. Officers ordered that person to drop the weapon, Mitchell said, but the person refused. Officers then shot that person, who died at the scene.

No officers were injured.

Police scene near 91st and Orchard, West Allis

Mitchell said the 72-year-old had shot and killed a 71-year-old victim prior to officers' arrival. A 71-year-old woman was wounded and taken to a hospital; it is unclear whether she was shot.

"It's a shocking event for our city. It's our first homicide in probably about a year and a half," he said.

The police chief said the shooting appears to involve neighbors, all of whom live on the block where the shooting occurred.

"It's just senseless actions. You know, if you're having a neighborhood issue just go back in your home and ignore it," said Mitchell. "The suspect in this case could not be more wrong. It's just insane to see this keep happening."

Police scene near 91st and Orchard, West Allis

"It's just wild, because this is a family neighborhood. Things like this don't happen," said Suzy Weber, whose sister lives in the area.

What's next:

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating the shooting with the Greenfield Police Department as the lead agency.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duty. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office will review the situation.