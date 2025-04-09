West Allis police pursuit; dashcam video released, man arrested

The Brief A 29-year-old man is facing several charges after West Allis law enforcement said he led officers in a 2.14-mile-pursuit that ended in his arrest. The incident caught on dashcam happened just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 25. The man is in custody at the Dodge Correctional Institution.



A wild pursuit in West Allis that led to a man’s arrest was caught on camera.

What we know:

29-year-old Solomon Jones was charged with the following:

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property, habitual criminality repeater (2 counts)

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, habitual criminality repeater (2 counts)

Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (heroin) (>3-10 grams), habitual criminality repeater

Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (methamphetamine) (3 grams or less), habitual criminality repeater

Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (cocaine) (1 gram or less), habitual criminality repeater

The backstory:

The incident caught on dashcam happened just before 3 a.m. on Jan. 25.

A driver rams into this BP gas station in West Allis near 60th and National, reversing out and striking two squads while trying to flee.

Officers say Jones is in the driver's seat in a stolen gray Infiniti.

According to the criminal complaint, detectives responded to a flock alert for the car, which was stolen out of Milwaukee the day before.

Video shows Jones driving into the wrong lanes of traffic and running a red light.

Dig deeper:

Eventually, police say the vehicle reaches speeds of at least 96 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone before they deploy stop sticks.

But the pursuit continues on to I-94 until Jones loses a tire and officers decide to do a pit maneuver, finally bringing the pursuit to a halt.

Police say the suspect tossed a black bag out of the window and multiple drugs were recovered, as well as a digital scale.

According to the criminal complaint, the pursuit lasted 2.14 miles.

The gas station's owner said Jones caused nearly $50,000 in damage.

What's next:

Jones, who has prior convictions, is in custody at the Dodge Correctional Institution. He is due back in court on Thursday, April 10 for a status conference.