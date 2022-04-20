West Allis police pursuit; 2 in custody, driver sought

article

West Allis police are searching for the driver involved in a police pursuit Wednesday morning, April 20. Two passengers were taken into custody.

According to police, at approximately 2:45 a.m. a West Allis officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of I-894 and W. Lincoln Avenue. The vehicle fled from the officer northbound on I-894.

Officers successfully deployed stop sticks in the area of I-94 and Hawley Road, but the vehicle continued to flee. The vehicle was stopped after a successful PIT maneuver in the area of Washington Circle and Martha Washington Drive in Wauwatosa.

The driver and a rear seat passenger fled on foot, while the front seat passenger remained at the scene. The rear seat passenger was eventually located and arrested. Upon a search of the vehicle, officers located three loaded handguns and marijuana. The front seat passenger, a 20-year-old from Milwaukee, was arrested for Carrying a Concealed Weapon, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. The rear passenger, an 18-year-old from Milwaukee, was arrested for Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Resisting an Officer.

The WAPD is still searching for the driver of the vehicle.