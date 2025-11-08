Truck crashes into West Allis police squad, man charged with OWI

article

Milwaukee County prosecutors accuse a man of driving drunk and crashing into the back of a police squad earlier this month.

Court records show 38-year-old Victoriano Rivera is now charged with operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor obstructing an officer. It's the fourth time he's been charged with OWI in the past 11 years.

In court on Nov. 8, Rivera was issued a $10,000 cash bond with conditions that he remain sober and not drive.

Court records show Rivera has two prior OWI convictions – one from 2014, the other from 2017 – and an open OWI case from 2021.

Victoriano Rivera

Police squad involved in crash (Courtesy: WAPD)

West Allis police squad hit

The crash happened at 68th and Becher on Nov. 2. West Allis police said Rivera was too intoxicated to perform any field sobriety tests after crashing into the squad.

FOX6 News obtained new body-worn camera footage that shows the moment investigators said Rivera slammed into the back of the squad. After the crash, an officer got out of her vehicle. That's when prosecutors said Rivera took off.

Court records state a bystander across the street also tried to get Rivera to stop. Police said he walked back to his vehicle, ignoring commands from officers. Police used a taser to take him to the ground and into custody.

Police heard Rivera tell a paramedic that he'd had six to seven beers before the crash, according to court filings. He was taken to a hospital after the crash for whiplash and muscle strains.

